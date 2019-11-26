Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | November 26, 2019 5:36 PM ET
Visit the Spa on Your Next Vacation
A vacation spent in Riviera Nayarit is relaxing in many ways. Visitors can immerse themselves in the local culture, lounge on one of the many beaches and try a relaxing activity such as fishing or bird watching.
But a relaxing trip spent in this destination isn’t complete without a visit to the spa. Whether it’s a spa at the resort you're are staying at or a local spa in town, indulging in a deep tissue massage, facial, pedicure or some other luxurious treatment is a must.
The Spa by Pevonia® at Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Vallarta is a great place to choose. This is a large facility, spanning nearly 9,200 square feet, and it offers eight multi-functional treatment rooms for massages, facials and other body treatments.
Rock Spa® at Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta is another relaxing place for a spa treatment. This spa has 13 treatment rooms, including two outdoor areas, and there is also a salon and fitness center available to guests.
For ultimate relaxation, visitors to Riviera Nayarit will want to schedule a treatment at Larimar, an open-air wellness center.
Larimar is located at Haramara Retreat, an idyllic hotel designed to offer a natural and relaxing environment for visitors. The spa has a wide variety of services including deep tissue massages, acupuncture, body scrubs and more.
No matter where you choose to stay during your vacation in Riviera Nayarit, be sure to plan a visit to the spa to find the relaxation and rejuvenation needed to head back home feeling refreshed.
