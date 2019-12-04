Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | December 04, 2019 4:15 PM ET
Wellness Retreats in Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit
If you’re considering going on vacation in the coming year, and you’re in need of complete relaxation, consider booking a wellness retreat. The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit areas have plenty of options to choose from.
Choosing a resort that offers things such as yoga, meditation and spa treatments to enjoy throughout your stay is a great place to start.
Some resorts even offer a wellness retreat option to add on to your stay. For example, Grand Velas has a wellness retreat package that includes VIP airport transportation, an 80-minute Grand Cora Massage and unlimited access to a seven-step Water Ceremony.
In addition, the Wellness Center Haramara Retreat in Sayulita, Riviera Nayarit offers several options for wellness, and this place also has a variety of yoga workshops and meditation classes available throughout the year.
The Xinalani Retreat is an eco-friendly resort providing visitors with a relaxing setting allowing for personal growth and rejuvenation. There are several immersive retreats to choose from including Tropical Trio in Mexico, Bliss Bound Yoga Retreat and Manifest Your Journey with the Chakras, among others.
Whether you’re looking for a spot to reconnect with a loved one or a group of friends or are in need of a solo getaway, a wellness retreat in Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit might be the answer.
