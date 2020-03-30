Cruise Planners Blog | March 30, 2020 3:00 PM ET
What to Know Before Purchasing a Low-Cost Franchise
Cruise Planners does not just specialize in deluxe cruising options. As a representative of American Express Travel, the company is savvy in all aspects of business. To help entrepreneurs looking into a lost-cost franchise, Cruise Planners provides questions that one should ask before making a purchase.
Before taking on a franchise, it is important to know how much training you will get. The level of training you will receive will vary widely depending on the franchise, though the best franchises will offer you extensive initial training.
For example, Cruise Planners provides thorough week-long initial training with experts in the industry.
No matter the franchise, technology is what will make the business thrive. It is crucial that you know what tools are used in your potential business.
Use Cruise Planners as a model when asking about the technology used in a business—the company has a large technology team with a vast array of tools that include a custom CRM system, mobile apps for the franchise owner and their customers, personalized websites and much more.
The right marketing can make a business flourish beyond all expectations. Marketing support from many low-cost franchises can be minimal, so you may need to decide how much marketing you will be able to do on your own.
A franchise like Cruise Planners, however, offers strong marketing support from weekly email blasts to print-on-demand marketing and communications tools.
