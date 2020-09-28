American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | September 28, 2020 8:00 AM ET
What's New for American Queen Steamboat Company in 2021?
Our deals on 2021 American Queen Steamboat Company cruises are better than ever. And you can book early to get a HOT discount on 2021 itineraries. When we cruise next year, we will do it like never before. With more appreciation for the pastime we’ve missed. Come explore the heart of America with us, and we’ll introduce you to its many iconic cities and hidden treasures.
So, what’s HOT in 2021?
We will be embarking on a new route up Illinois. History is built by those standing on the shoulders of giants. On these cruises, explore the legacy of an American legend – President Abraham Lincoln – partly a product of this heartland full of patriots born of solid stock and bred to rely on steely reserve. The hospitality of these quaint Illinois river towns touches the spirit of all who visit.
And we’ve introduced special edition voyages. These thoughtfully planned journeys feature a diverse collection of specially crafted experiences. From culinary cruises to special events, like the Kentucky Derby, we invite you to find one that will excite your interests and join us on these unique cruises.
The year 2021 is the best time ever to discover the wonders that lie just beyond our own doorsteps. And our beautiful fleet of ships in North America is ready to take you there. But our ships are small, and space is extremely limited. Our largest vessel holds 417 guests, our smallest, only 166. And already our most popular 2021 destinations, dates and staterooms are filling quickly.
Make 2021 your year for America – special early booking savings end October 31, 2020!*
*Offer and Administration Fee waiver expire 10/31/20. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Call for details and mention Offer Code 2021 EBD1.
