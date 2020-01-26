Seabourn Blog | January 26, 2020 8:00 AM ET
When to Visit Rome
Seabourn acknowledges that the best time to visit Rome really comes down to personal preferences: do you favor lovely weather or smaller crowds?
Ultimately, Rome is worth experiencing regardless of weather conditions and the size of crowds, but Seabourn has provided some facts about Rome’s tourism season to help you better plan your trip.
Rome is a very popular summer destination, so June through August is the peak season when it comes to crowds and hotel prices. Temperatures are hot and humid, with highs in the 80s.
Though Rome has plenty of outdoor activities year-round, the Roman Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps and Roman Forum are more enjoyable in comfortable weather.
May through December is the recommended time to visit, with fewer crowds and the temperatures not sweltering. October through April is another ideal time to go, especially because the hotel prices are much lower than in the summer.
December, January and February are the coldest months to visit, with the highest temperatures in the low to mid-50s, which can make sightseeing difficult.
However, Rome has plenty of indoor wonders to explore, including Vatican City, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. There are also plenty of museums to tour, and there will be fewer people crowding in them during this time.
