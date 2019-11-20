Experiencias Xcaret Blog | November 20, 2019 12:38 PM ET
Why Your Children Will Love Xel-Há
Xel-Há is often referred to as a hidden wonder in Mexico. It’s one of the Experiencias Xcaret parks, and it’s an ideal spot for visitors staying in the Cancun and Riviera Maya area to explore.
Although Xel-Há is an inviting place for all ages, adventurous children will especially be drawn to this magical playground.
The park even has a place specifically designed for kids called Children’s World.
Here children are able to participate in activities fit for their ages, including splashing around in a wading pool, climbing on the playground and enjoying the water slide, seesaw, crocodile tunnel and other fun equipment.
There is a quiet area with hammocks nearby where the entire family can go to relax and take a breather before more excitement.
During a visit to Xel-Há, children also have opportunities that they normally wouldn’t get back home. For example, they can participate in the Manatee Encounter. During this activity, children learn about the importance of an endangered species and swim with manatees in their natural environment.
Experiences like this will give the kids plenty to talk about with their friends back home, and Xel-Há is just one of the many family-friendly parks available to experience in this area.
