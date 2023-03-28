TravelPulse Staff | March 28, 2023 8:00 PM ET
Winter Cruising in Alaska
winter cruising in Alaska is for you and UnCruise is just the company to take you there.
Seeing the Northern Lights tops many people's must-do items on travel lists and, for the best chance to do that, head to Alaska in the winter months and take advantage of UnCruise's new “Winter Sports & Northern Lights Cruise" available in February and March. This sailing offers the best of both worlds, skies dark enough to see the aurora and enough daylight to take advantage of amazing winter adventures in navigable temperatures.
Guests cruise through a winter wonderland while taking part in downhill skiing/snowboarding, snowshoeing or even ice skating. As guests sail through the icy waters, they will be able to see snow-capped mountains and bright blue glaciers while navigating fjords and small channels only small ships and seaplanes can reach.
There is still an abundance of wildlife in the winter months. Passengers with UnCruise can see bald eagles, harbor seals and sea lions in the water as well as moose, elk or bighorn sheep on the shore.
The itinerary includes a visit to Eaglecrest ski area, Glacier Bay National Park, sightseeing at Margerie, Johns Hopkins, Dawes, and Sawyer glaciers, possible Northern Lights sightings and more. Guests sail roundtrip from Juneau.
