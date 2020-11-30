Heather Dudick | November 30, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Your Tour Guide to Denali in Winter
Many people think of Denali National Park and Preserve as exclusively a summer haven, but the Alaska Railroad connects passengers to experience this national treasure through a new lens as a winter wonderland. The Aurora Winter Train serves as a guide through the rugged winter landscapes of Alaska, and passengers take in these striking views through large picture windows as the train rumbles through the edge of the park.
Winter visitors who aren’t content to simply see Denali from the window of the train should consider the Denali in a Day package, offered every Saturday through March 2021. One of many winter travel packages offered by the Alaska Railroad, this guided full-day trip offers the chance to visit Denali in winter.
With this package, visitors meet their driver mid-morning and begin the journey out of Fairbanks south on the Parks Highway, passing through the river community of Nenana. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for wildlife while on this ride, passengers may get lucky and spot a moose or caribou as they make their way to Denali National Park and Preserve.
Upon arrival at the gates, many travelers choose to visit the Murie Science and Learning Center before strapping on their snowshoes and exploring nearby trails. Seeing the park’s vast six million acres and rugged landscape covered in a blanket of snow gives a sense of peaceful solitude and a yearning for adventure. On a clear day, the tallest mountain in North America, Denali towers over the park.
After a few hours of exploring, visitors catch the Aurora Winter Train to head north back to Fairbanks. The winter journey on the Alaska Railroad is unlike any other; gliding through the snowy, untouched wilderness from the comfort of the railcar makes passengers feel like they are in a snow globe.
With an Adventure Class ticket, local food and drink options are available at the Wilderness Café, and having a warm cup of hot cocoa in hand is a must while on this ride. The railcar warms passengers right up after a day outside in Denali National Park and puts them back in Fairbanks by evening time for a chance to search the skies for the northern lights.
The Alaska Railroad has taken extra steps to ensure passenger safety this winter season. Find more information and resources and learn more about the routes and adding on more excursions to a trip at www.alaskarailroad.com.
