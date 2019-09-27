Tammy Levent | September 27, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: How Trusting Should Clients Be While Traveling?
Dear Tammy: Should I convince my clients that Uber, Airbnb and delivery options like Uber Eats are all safe options when traveling?
Tammy: Great question! We've been told growing up not to go anywhere with a stranger, and we use Uber. We're also told not to go into a strangers house, and we use Airbnb. And we're told not to take food from strangers, and we use options like Uber Eats. So you're right to have concerns, as no one really ever knows what's going to happen when they're traveling.
The main focus here is on safety. As a travel agent, it’s your job to make sure that your clients are safe when traveling, no matter where they're traveling to. Even though you can’t know what’s going to happen at any particular vacation destination, you can keep on top of any problems travelers may have already experienced when taking an Uber or staying at an Airbnb.
For example, Danny Green, a two-time NBA champion, was robbed outside a Vancouver Airbnb this past July where he was staying with a few of his friends. The thieves stole a lot of expensive electronics right out of his car, which are likely to never be found. Green claims he booked the Airbnb not knowing the type of area it was in, which makes sense because he wasn’t familiar with the area.
Uber has also been in the news recently. There have been a few reports of Uber kidnappings in other countries, as well as people getting into the wrong car when they thought it was an Uber. Uber drivers are even known to go back to a vacationer's home after being dropped off at the airport to rob them!
This is why both Airbnb and Uber have posted on their own websites new pages on trust and safety. These webpages are very informational and should be read by any traveler who is thinking about staying at an Airbnb or using an Uber, etc.
If part of your travel service includes offering your clients advice on using car services, food delivery services and/or Airbnb services, then you need to do your due diligence by vetting every one of these types of services before offering them to your clients. And be sure to tell them to trust their instincts when using these types of services, and to do their own due diligence by doing additional research, including reading reviews posted on trusted travel websites.
