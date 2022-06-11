Rich Thomaselli | June 11, 2022 11:18 AM ET
Are Airlines Prepared for the End of Pre-Departure Restrictions?
This is what is known as the classic conundrum, something the U.S. aviation industry is about to encounter.
Here’s a rock.
Here’s a hard place.
Here’s you, in between.
Are airlines ready for what’s about to happen?
When the Biden Administration finally – finally – this week lifted pre-departure COVID-19 restrictions on flights returning to the United States, it was long overdue.
And when I say long, I mean seriously long with like eight o's.
Nearly every sector of the travel industry had been advocating for months to have the White House rescind the restrictions in which fliers, including citizens returning to the U.S. from abroad, had to test negative for the coronavirus in order to enter the country.
Needless to say, it inhibited many tourists from traveling. Americans were reluctant to visit international destinations for fear of being stuck overseas and quarantined if they tested positive; international visitors were reluctant to visit the U.S. and lay out a boatload of money on airline tickets and hotel stays only to be told before leaving that they had contracted COVID.
Now that roadblock has been removed. Great news, right?
Maybe.
Most assuredly, the airlines are thrilled that the restrictions have been dropped. But the timing by the ultra-conservative Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – oxymoronic, I know – sucks.
Right now, airlines all over the world are facing the perfect storm. A pent-up demand for travel after tourists have been sidelined for the better part of two years, pilot shortages, staffing shortages in other sectors of aviation and at airports, a bevy of flights for the summer that have already been canceled by carriers to ease congestion that results in delays and cancellations, and the usual prospect of bad storms in the summer months.
Are airlines prepared for all this now that the removal of the pre-departure testing requirements has been eliminated?
Gonna be honest here. I don’t think so. We are asking a lot of our airlines.
In a statement, the U.S. Travel Association was equally thrilled and praised the Biden Administration. And it was quick to point out that its data and estimates show the U.S. dropping the requirements means the U.S. will lure 5.4 million more visitors and $9 billion more in spending just in the last six-plus months of 2022 than originally thought.
U.S. airlines can’t handle 5.4 million more passengers, the bulk of which will likely come over the next 10 weeks.
To reiterate, the Administration’s timing of this has been awful. Knowing what it knows about how the aviation industry is struggling to keep up with the increased demand, it should have done this months ago to give airlines a fighting chance to prepare.
Instead, the restrictions will be lifted starting Sunday, June 12. And to quote one of my favorite movie characters, Maximus Decimus Meridius from ‘Gladiator,’ here’s how it’s going to be:
“At my signal, unleash hell.”
Good luck, airlines.
More United States
More by Rich Thomaselli
- Delta to Transport More Than 3.2 Million Bottles of Baby Formula
- JetBlue-Spirit Merger Is “Growing Probability” Says Financial Analyst
- Southwest Airlines to Close Reservations Centers
- DOJ Lawsuit Against JetBlue-American Alliance Will Go To Trial
- Dozens of US Mayors Ask for Removal of COVID Inbound Testing
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS