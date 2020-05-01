Janeen Christoff | May 01, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Armchair Travel: Adventure in Machu Picchu
This week, we are traveling to Peru and heading to one of the new seven wonders of the world, Machu Picchu.
The site is one of the country’s most popular landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
YouVisit.com offers armchair travelers a fully immersive 360-degree experience that takes virtual visitors through the full experience of a real visit to Machu Picchu.
Enjoy a fully guided tour from the first outlook to visiting with the alpacas from the comfort of your couch. Visitors learn about how the city was constructed by the Inca in the mid-15th century, take in the views of the valley and the Urubamba River from the citadel, learn about the painstaking design methods that went into the construction of the city allowing it to survive through the ages, hike to the top and explore the Temple of Three Windows, Temple of the Sun, and Hitching Post of the Sun.
Visitors also have the chance to see the residential levels, the royal residences and the burial grounds.
At the final stop of the tour, guests meet the Machu Picchu’s oldest residents, the alpacas and the llamas, which were first domesticated by the Inca and now serve to maintain the grassy pathways and greet visitors.
