Janeen Christoff | April 03, 2020 4:18 PM ET
Armchair Travel: It’s the Perfect Time for a Virtual Visit to France
Heading into the weekend stuck at home? Use armchair travel to combat cabin fever.
If you are missing the art and architecture of Europe, this weekend may be time for a virtual visit.
Travelers can spend a few hours transporting themselves from the confines of their home to several different regions of France, stopping in at museums and even enjoying views from the Eiffel Tower.
Claude Monet’s home in Giverny is open to virtual visitors, as are the galleries of Le Havre’s MuMa and Rouen’s Museum of Fine Arts.
By lunchtime, you might want to head to Champs de Mars for a visit to the Eiffel Tower. Continue your stay in Paris, stopping in to see the stained-glass windows of Sainte-Chapelle, the interior of the Palais Garnier-Opera de Paris and the Sacre Coeur.
Spend the afternoon in the south of France. In Marseille, virtual visitors can stop in at MuCEM for a dose of Europe and Mediterranean culture as well as stunning architecture and Mediterranean views.
Travelers can even head to Occitanie and explore the La Grotte des Demoiselles and Chateau de Flaugergues as well as virtually visit the Pont du Gard.
Pour a glass of wine and finish your day with a visit to Bordeaux. Virtual travelers can visit the Dune du Pilat, the tallest dune in Europe and see the cave drawings of Lascaux.
