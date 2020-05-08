Janeen Christoff | May 08, 2020 2:18 PM ET
Armchair Travel: Virtual Australia Vacation
As we continue to stay home and wait for travel to start up again, a virtual visit to Australia may be on your itinerary.
Tourism Australia has announced its one-of-a-kind Live from Aus program, part of its With Love from Aus campaign, which will feature a weekend of live streaming activities.
The event begins on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST.
The weekend-long marathon will give attendees the chance to stream free, live content every hour, on the hour, available on Tourism Australia's social media channels such as Facebook and Youtube.
The content will also be available on Australia.com following the event for those who missed the live event.
The lineup of events features performances and events for everyone in the family, including a sommelier-led wine tasting and a dinner party with Matt Moran, a kids' singalong with The Wiggles, sunrise yoga in Byron Bay and a workout with Chris Hemsworth's personal trainers.
