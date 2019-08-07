Codie Liermann | August 07, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: 5 Tips to Share With Your Clients
In today’s world, people can use the internet for just about anything. Yes, that includes booking a vacation. Many travelers question why they should use a travel agent when they could essentially book a trip on their own using various travel websites.
Aside from the obvious reasons—receiving discounts with preferred tour operators, having someone there to help when something goes wrong, getting expert hotel and destination knowledge—travelers need reasons to feel that working with a travel agent is worth it.
One way to blow your clients away is by offering travel tips to make their vacation even better than it already was going to be. Most travel agents have been around the world and have experience with all types of travel, from taking cruises and guided tours to staying at all-inclusive resorts.
In addition to the obvious tips and reminders such as “don’t forget your passport” and “be sure to read over your travel documents,” have a couple of extra tips to share with your clients. Here are a few examples:
Rewards Programs
These days it seems as though there is some sort of rewards program for everything—airlines, hotels, rental cars, etc. Although it might be second nature for you to sign up for a program when you fly and stay at hotels, your clients may not be aware of this.
Having loyalty to a brand can often present benefits quickly. Sometimes you don’t even need to have “status” to enjoy these perks. For example, some hotel programs will include things such as free breakfast, a room upgrade or club access to anyone that is part of the rewards program.
Don’t let your clients find this out during their stay. Get ahead of the game and make sure they are all set to have the best possible vacation, with perks included!
Passport Expiration
Did you know that the date your passport expires is not always the date you can travel up to? You probably do know this because you’re a travel agent. However, a lot of people don’t realize that many countries require three months, six months and sometimes even longer validity on a passport after the return date.
This website is a great resource to share with clients. They can check how long their passport needs to be valid, along with other information such as suggested vaccinations, visa requirements and any entry or exit restrictions. Communicate with your clients regarding passports prior to confirming their trip. This avoids any expired passport catastrophes.
Travel Apps
According to Apple, “There’s an app for that,” and this is true for just about anything travel related. From airline and hotel apps to language and parking apps, these things can help make your clients' trips even more seamless than it already was going to be.
One of my favorite apps to share with travelers is Mobile Passport. This can save clients tons of time at the airport when they return from an international destination. I also love destination apps, such as Shaka Guide. This one provides history, stories and local music while driving different routes in Hawaii.
Packing
Do you have any amazing packing tricks that always work for you? Share these things with your clients! Whether it’s fitting clothes better in a bag by rolling them or using packing cubes or reminders about what you can and cannot bring in a carry on while flying, your clients will appreciate the added touch.
Also, if you’ve found that there are specific things that work great in various destinations, share this with your clients too. For example, bringing $1s and $5s to an all-inclusive resort is very helpful for tipping the staff and having a small day bag or backpack during a European tour might not be things your clients think about but are things that will make their vacation better.
Unique Recommendations
In addition to tips that create a seamless vacation, you can also provide your clients with extras. This can be anything from must-see sites in a destination, local restaurants that you stumbled across during one of your trips or a specific room category that was worth the upgrade.
Your clients will appreciate you for sharing these tips in addition to planning their vacations. It will make them feel that you really care about their trip and that they aren’t just another booking.
