WATCH: Mark Murphy Shares Summer Travel Tips
Features & Advice Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke June 27, 2019
Summer is officially here but it's not too late to plan your dream getaway. If you're short on ideas, TravelPulse founder and CEO Mark Murphy has got you covered.
"I recommend Portugal. It's hot right now. It's a great destination and when you get there the value for your dollar goes super far. It's unbelievably picturesque. Lisbon is a great city with cobblestone streets and little eateries. You can even rent a car and go up the coast to Porto."
"One of the best ways to get there is TAP Air Portugal. They've added 19 flights. You can get there from San Francisco, Newark, Washington, D.C., Chicago and the feeder markets that go into those hubs as well," he added.
Domestically, Murphy recommends Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the beaches and amazing summer deals on hotels and attractions and Virginia for the unparalleled history and plentiful commemorations.
"Tons of events going on all across Virginia. Take advantage of that. Bring the family to experience living history plus great attractions," the travel expert said.
Once you've settled on a destination, perhaps after talking to a travel agent, you'll want to cover your trip with travel insurance from a respected company such as Allianz Global Assistance.
"The key to travel insurance is to not put it off. Buy it when you buy your trip. It's a few percentage points of your total trip cost and if you need it, you'll be really happy you have it," added Murphy.
You can watch a complete rundown of Murphy's summer travel tips below.
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance, Portugal, Fort Lauderdale, Virginia
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS