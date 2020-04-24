Codie Liermann | April 24, 2020 5:00 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: How Travel Agents Can Prepare for a Post-Coronavirus World
Life after quarantine. We’re all thinking about it, dreaming about doing the activities we used to call normal but now seem so foreign. Some people are longing to get back on a plane and fly to their next new destination; others are hoping to get back to their local gyms and see groups of friends, and some people simply want to get back to a normal work routine.
For travel agents, a “normal work routine” will most likely not be something they are going back to. It’s important to begin preparing now for a new normal in a post-coronavirus world.
Although this is something that should always be in a travel agent’s repertoire, now more than ever agents will need to be able to accurately stay up to date on what is happening around the world. This includes travel restrictions, resorts closures, changes in airline procedures, etc.
Figure out what your trusted sources are and keep yourself informed with the latest updates so you can keep your clients properly advised with anything they need to know regarding future trips. And it is crucial that you share the facts with your clients.
In addition to staying informed, travel agents need to have solid partners to work with. By this time, most agents have figured out which suppliers they are going to continue working with and which ones they may choose to not book with moving forward. This is all based on how suppliers are helping both agents and their clients during the COVID-19 outbreak.
You might have found that some airlines, resorts and tour operators have been extremely responsive and helpful, and others have been impossible to even get ahold of, let alone help with any of your clients' issues. Make a note of which companies you trust and will continue working with post-coronavirus.
Travel agents might also need to adjust their day to day procedures. When the world “opens back up,” a lot of things are going to be done differently, and this will include how travel agents consult with clients.
If you work at a storefront agency or offer in-person consultations with clients, this will change the most for you. Even when businesses open after the Safer at Home orders, many people may still choose to social distance for awhile.
Email correspondence and phone calls usually do the trick, but you might want to consider offering video consultations. Figure out a method that works for you and become comfortable with using it, so you are ready to go when inquiries begin coming in again.
Becoming familiar with this new normal now will ensure you are fully prepared for when travel bounces back.
