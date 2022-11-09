Maura Lee-Byrne | November 09, 2022 9:00 PM ET
The Great Return of World Travel Market
The 42nd World Travel Market took place at London’s spacious ExCel Centre this week.
WTM is back and has been improved with a few upgrades. The show design has a much more attendee-friendly layout, with many more restaurant choices for foodies, and more open meeting spaces for those not exhibiting - even the layout is much easier to navigate.
The three-day program was jam-packed with expert speakers, world-class exhibitors and amazing networking opportunities with over 2,000 exhibitor destination and travel companies. A few of the big sponsors of WTM this year were Greece, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Philippines & Sabre.
Destinations like Saudi Arabia had numerous shows throughout the day to entertain visitors. I love the excitement these shows add to the program although sometimes the noise of banging drums can make it difficult to conduct a business meeting.
Most speaker presentations at the show this year have focused on sustainability, technology and the future of travel.
The last WTM was held here in November of 2019, before Covid’s devastation of the tourism industry.
What is quite evident from walking around the tradeshow floor is that devastation has ended and this is a strong, passionate, resilient industry. Travel is back and even stronger than ever!
There are over 30,000 attendees here at the show, with not a blue mask to be seen anywhere, just the beautiful sight of thousands of face-to-face meetings resulting in business deals that will drive our industry to even further heights in 2023.
