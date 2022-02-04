Codie Liermann | February 04, 2022 5:07 PM ET
Tips for Capitalizing on Wave Season Deals
Wave season is in full swing, and along with several other companies in the travel industry, cruise lines are showcasing their 2022 wave season deals for travel advisors and cruisers to take advantage of early in the year.
Don’t let these first months of the new year slip by without making the sales you’re capable of. While the variety of promotions might be overwhelming to keep track of, here are a few tips for turning these deals into sales.
Promote the Deals
Just because you’re familiar with the slew of deals during wave season, doesn’t mean your clients are. Be sure to share the different promotions on social media outlets and through emails.
Another way to promote these offers is by calling select clients who you know would be interested in the type of vacation. If a family has sailed with the same cruise line multiple times in the past and the company has a current deal going on, give them a call to let the client know you thought of them, and it may just turn into a booking.
Encourage Booking Now for Vacations Later
People are beginning to follow the trend of booking last-minute vacations. With the ongoing pandemic, travelers are afraid to book early in case reservations change or cancel. As long as they have a good insurance policy on the booking, this shouldn’t be an issue. Also, most cruise lines and other companies are offering flexible booking policies that allow travelers to alter their itineraries if something comes up.
Booking a trip last minute can sometimes be a win, but most of the time it means higher pricing and less availability. Encourage your clients to get that vacation on the books now with one of the enticing wave season deals. It’s one less thing for them to worry about, and it gives them something to look forward to.
Contact Clients Who Have Been on the Fence
Now is a great time to reach out to clients who have been on the fence about their vacation plans. If one week they are ready to book and the next they are holding off, a sale might be just what they need.
Calling them up with an unbeatable deal could be the ticket to closing that booking and being done with the back and forth and mulling over vacation plans.
Add a Special Touch
In addition to the deal you’re promoting for the vacation company, add in a little something extra from your agency. This could be an additional discount, an added amenity or another perk that works well with your clientele.
Tammy Levent, CEO of Elite Travel, has found adding a special touch along with asking for smaller deposits upfront works well for her agency. “We are asking for smaller deposits and offering future credits, so in other words, ‘book your trip with us now at this deal and receive $200 off your next trip.’ This is working well with our bridal market as well,” Levent shared.
Using these tips may help you in capitalizing on the current wave season deals, and having a strong first quarter will set the stage for a successful year ahead.
