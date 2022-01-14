2022 Travel Guide to the Middle East
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 14, 2022
Back to the Middle East in 2022
Many Middle Eastern countries popular with U.S. travelers are open to vaccinated individuals and are offering exceptional experiences, high-end hotels and an abundance of brand-new attractions.
Head to Jordan to see iconic Petra, the United Arab Emirates for Expo 2020, Turkey for the Blue Mosque and Qatar, which will welcome the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup.
