A Photo Guide on What It’s Like Traveling to Kenya Right Now
Destination & Tourism Chadd Scott December 19, 2021
Kenya Remains Open
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenya has remained open to international travel. No shutdowns. No problems.
The country has proven a model destination for managing global tourism for visitors and public health for residents. That has not changed as other governments around the world fumble about trying to manage the latest Omicron variant.
If an African safari remains to be checked off your travel bucket list, now is the time and Kenya is the place.
