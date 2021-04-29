Mexico Travel: What You Need To Know About The Mexican Caribbean Right Now
Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Lacey Pfalz April 29, 2021
The Mexican Caribbean
The area in Mexico called the Mexican Caribbean is where the Riviera Maya, Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Cancun and other incredible resorts destinations are located. From incredible beaches to awesome rainforests and ancient Mayan ruins, there is so much to discover here! The area is focused on growing its sustainable tourism intiatives, and is one of the world's most biodiverse regions. Check out this slideshow to learn everything from the latest COVID-19 information to some of the best beaches and museums to visit in the Mexican Caribbean.
As always, please check out the region's dedicated tourism website, which updates its COVID-19 information regularly.
