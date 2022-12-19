The 10 Best US Cities To Celebrate New Year's
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke December 19, 2022
America's Best Cities To Welcome 2023
Traveling to celebrate the arrival of the new year is a surefire way to make unforgettable memories. But landing on where to celebrate can be a challenge.
Fortunately, new research reveals the best places to ring in 2023. Personal finance website WalletHub recently compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 29 key indicators of a great New Year’s Eve celebration, including important factors such as the legality of fireworks, the average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket and the forecasted precipitation for December 31, among others. These indicators were spread across three major categories, including entertainment and food (50 points), costs (30 points) and safety and accessibility (20 points) to give travelers a better idea of what destinations they may want to target based on their priorities and preferences.
Here's a look at the top 10 U.S. cities to celebrate New Year's based on WalletHub's total score, which ranged from 30.55 (100th) to 70.2 (first).
