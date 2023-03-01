The Most Popular US and International Spring Break Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 01, 2023
The Hottest Spring Break Destinations for 2023
This spring break travel season is poised to be a busy one but some destinations will host more travelers than others. To find out where spring break travelers are heading this season, award-winning travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners has released its annual Top 10 Spring Break Destinations review. The study analyzed more than 2.6 million itineraries to uncover the most sought-after spring break destinations this year.
The company examined the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports between February 17 and April 17, 2023. Only trips between 5-8 days in length were considered.
Here's a look at the 10 most popular domestic and international destinations right now.
For more information on United States, Mexico, Caribbean, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS