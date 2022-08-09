Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Tue August 09 2022

gallery icon The Most Popular US Tourist Attractions

Yaki Point, Grand Canyon National Park
Yaki Point, Grand Canyon National Park. (photo by Bukki88/Dreamstime)

The Most Beloved Tourist Sites Across America

The United States is loaded with sensational sites and attractions boasting significant natural, historical and cultural meaning. From its otherworldly national parks and natural wonders to its unmistakable monuments, the U.S. wows travelers from coast to coast. A recent study conducted by the team at Airport Parking Reservations analyzed various tourist attractions across each of the 50 U.S. states, examining their total number of annual Google searches and overall TripAdvisor ratings as well as their number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views to reveal the most popular attractions across the country. Here's a look at how the top 10 shakes out in 2022. 

