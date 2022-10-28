The Sights and Wonders of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea
Patrick Clarke October 28, 2022
Experiencing Saudi Arabia's Red Sea
Considered the final frontier of diving, Saudi Arabia's majestic Red Sea is an absolute must for visitors to the Kingdom year-round. Boasting inviting white-sand beaches, glistening turquoise waters and unmatched scenery, this special region of the world is also full of vibrant marine life, including lively coral reefs and more than 1,200 species of fish, 20 percent of which are only found in the Red Sea. It's also an ideal locale for water-based activities and adventures from jet skiing to boat tours. Whether experiencing it from Jeddah or island-hopping through smaller coastal destinations like Umluj, travelers can't go wrong with a visit to this pristine natural gem. Read on to see some of the many highlights that await.
