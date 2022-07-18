Top Trending Bucket-List Destinations
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 17, 2022
People are Crossing These Destinations Off Their Bucket Lists This Year
Whether it be somewhere in Europe or a tropical Caribbean isle, people are choosing to visit the places they've been dreaming about for the past two years. New data, fresh from Skyscanner, showcases the top ten trending destinations travelers are booking this year, and the results might surprise you. The destinations on this list have seen incredible growth in bookings this year in comparison with 2019. Curious to see which destinations people are interested in more than ever before? Click through this slideshow!
