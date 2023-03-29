Which Caribbean Destinations Are Experiencing the Greatest Tourism Growth?
March 29, 2023
The Caribbean Destinations Drawing the Most Interest in 2023
It's no secret that the Caribbean is one of the world's most coveted regions among travelers and while COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions put a squeeze on visitation from foreign tourists recovery is in sight, with international arrivals to the region rising by 1 percent from four years ago.
That's according to ForwardKeys, which analyzed the top Caribbean destinations, looking at international visitor arrivals during the first half of 2023 compared to 2019 just prior to the onset of the pandemic. The data reveals promising growth across the region, with some countries and territories bouncing back in a big way. Nonetheless, the islands stand to further benefit from improved connectivity.
"Limited air capacity, however, remains one of the main impending aspects of growth in some emerging markets for the Caribbean," Olivier Ponti, VP of Insights at ForwardKeys, said in a statement. "Whilst avid U.S. travelers keen to enjoy the wonders of the Caribbean have a vast choice of flights from the mainland U.S. to most Caribbean tourism hotspots, travelers from South America usually have to connect in regional hubs to get to their destination of choice. In this context, ForwardKeys has uncovered the growth of Panama City as a gateway to the Caribbean for trips from South America. Miami is, on the contrary, losing its market share."
Here's a look at the 10 Caribbean destinations currently experiencing the most growth in 2023.
