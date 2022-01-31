Make Yourself at Home at La Casa de la Playa
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke January 31, 2022
Unparalleled Soul, Spirit and Service
Grupo Xcaret's newest addition to Mexico's coveted Riviera Maya has arrived in La Casa de la Playa. The $85 million luxury boutique hotel is nestled deep in the Mayan jungle on one of the world's most beautiful beaches and offers guests not only luxe accommodations among unparalleled scenery but tailor-made experiences, mouthwatering cuisine, and a plethora of unique amenities. Read on to learn more about what makes La Casa de la Playa so special.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
