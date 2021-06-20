Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Sun June 20 2021

gallery icon 21 Great LGBTQ Summer Destinations

LGBTQ Paul Heney June 20, 2021

1/22
Palm Springs pool
Pool at Palm Springs' Margaritaville Resort. (photo by Paul Heney)

Summer Travel

What does summertime hold for queer travelers who have been vaccinated and are eager to start traveling once again? There are many possibilities, from beaches to mountains to urban delights, but the reality is that domestic locations may be the most accessible. Here are 21 options for the LGBTQ crowd, with an eye toward U.S. locations—along with a few accessible international options thrown in.

1/22

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more LGBTQ News

More by Paul Heney

Paul Heney

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS