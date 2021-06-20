21 Great LGBTQ Summer Destinations
LGBTQ Paul Heney June 20, 2021
Summer Travel
What does summertime hold for queer travelers who have been vaccinated and are eager to start traveling once again? There are many possibilities, from beaches to mountains to urban delights, but the reality is that domestic locations may be the most accessible. Here are 21 options for the LGBTQ crowd, with an eye toward U.S. locations—along with a few accessible international options thrown in.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
For more information on United States
For more LGBTQ News
More by Paul Heney
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS