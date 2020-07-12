A Connecticut Mayor Sues Delta Over Dog Bite Injury
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 12, 2020
Current Bridgeport, Conn. Mayor Joe Ganim, a Democratic candidate for Gov. of the state of Connecticut, is suing Delta Air Lines over an alleged 2018 incident in which he said he was bitten on the leg by a dog during a flight.
The New Haven Register first reported the story, followed by the Associated Press.
The suit was filed in state Superior Court.
Ganim alleges he suffered “serious, severe, painful and permanent injuries” to his lower left leg and that he was forced to undergo a series of rabies shots because Delta didn’t provide details on the dog, the dog’s medical history or contact information for its owner.
However, in March of 2018, eight months before the incident, Delta began requiring passengers to provide proof of animal training and the animal’s immunization records before allowing them to board a plane.
It certainly isn't the first time something like this has happened. Last year, an emotional support dog bit a passenger during an American Airlines flight.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS