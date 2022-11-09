Last updated: 04:14 PM ET, Wed November 09 2022

Aeromexico Expands Global Network To Europe and Asia

Airlines & Airports Alberto Lozano November 09, 2022

737 Max de Aeroméxico a 10,000 pies de altura. (Foto de Aeroméxico).
Aeromexico 737 Max. (Photo courtesy of Aeromexico)

Mexico's flag carrier, Aeromexico is dramatically expanding its network, announcing plans to begin service from Mexico City to Rome, increase its daily frequencies to Madrid and restart its service to Tokyo.

This will be the airline's most significant schedule ever between Mexico and Europe, with 54 weekly nonstop flights during the peak summer season to five cities, including Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Paris and now Rome.

Starting on March 25, 2023, Aeromexico will fly to Rome and resume service to Asia through a daily nonstop flight to Tokyo, both from Mexico City. In addition, starting March 27, Aeromexico will increase frequencies to Madrid from both Monterrey and Guadalajara, first with five weekly flights, increasing to daily on June 1.

Also, with the success of its Guadalajara – Madrid, and Monterrey - Madrid routes, Aeromexico is expanding its frequencies in each market from three times weekly to daily operations by June 1st. The frequencies will increase from three to five weekly on March 27th and then daily on June 1st.

Aeromexico currently connects Mexico and Spain with 20 weekly flights from Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. By June 2023, there will be 28 flights per week departing from those three cities to Spain.

With the new flights, Aeromexico's offer to the European continent will increase by more than 20 percent compared to summer 2022, operating 54 Mexico-Europe frequencies per week. This is the most complete service in history by Aeromexico between Mexico and Europe, all operated with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

By March 2023, Aeromexico will exceed 100 domestic and international routes. Currently, its destination network includes the U.S, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The group's operating fleet comprises Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models.

