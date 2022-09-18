Air New Zealand Starts Auckland-New York City Route
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 18, 2022
Air New Zealand celebrated its new route from Auckland to New York City with a showcase event in Manhattan over the weekend, ahead of the inaugural route.
The first flight took off on Saturday, September 17, from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The day before, the airline invited New Yorkers to ‘Visit Tomorrow’ via an immersive experience designed to transport visitors to the beauty of New Zealand. The event was held at the city’s newest tourist attraction at Hudson Yards.
“Visitors will be immersed in the sights, sounds and scents of New Zealand. They’ll tour New Zealand’s most breathtaking scenery through a 14-foot LED screen—it’s about as close to New Zealand as you can get without leaving New York City," Ben Evers-Swindell, Air New Zealand’s General Manager of Sales, America, said in a statement.
‘Visit Tomorrow’ is certainly well-placed as the Hudson Yards area draws thousands of tourists and foot traffic, particularly with its unique showpiece – a 2,500-step spiral staircase features 80 landings to take a break and take in views of Manhattan.
The limited-time experience will also offer locals a taste of Kiwi culture, New Zealand’s famous hospitality, and will introduce them to Air New Zealand’s award-winning inflight experience.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS