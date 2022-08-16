New Zealand Launches First Global Campaign After Pandemic
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 16, 2022
Tourism New Zealand, the official destination marketing organization for the country, is launching its first global campaign following its reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on international travelers to experience transformational tourism with the campaign “If You Seek,” launching globally Tuesday, August 16.
“If You Seek,” encourages travelers to learn and practice two of New Zealand’s values: manaakitanga, which is a deep expression of hospitality and understanding, and kaitiakitanga, which is a call to be a guardian and steward of the environment.
“American travelers are craving something different that New Zealand can offer: more immersive and intentional experiences,” said René de Monchy, Tourism New Zealand’s Chief Executive. “With borders fully opened, ‘If You Seek’ invites the curious to unleash the seeker within while traveling through New Zealand unearthing a sense of discovery and long-term personal growth.”
“We are encouraging manuhiri (visitors) to immerse themselves in New Zealand’s unique culture, people and natural environment and see, feel, hear, touch and smell the magic of this country. We want to reward those curious enough to look a little deeper and go a little further to discover more authentic, meaningful connections,” de Monchy continued.
The campaign includes videos across social media and television channels in North America and the United Kingdom. The videos feature sensory experiences that combine some of New Zealand’s greatest attractions with its culture, natural environment and people to showcase the relationship between a traveler and his or her destination.
Travelers heading to New Zealand are currently required to have a traveler visa or complete the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization form, complete the New Zealand Traveler Declaration form prior to arrival and present proof of full vaccination as defined by the country.
Travelers will also be provided with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests upon arrival, which they are to use to self-test upon arrival or the day after, and again on the fifth or sixth day after arrival.
To view current entry requirements in New Zealand and around the globe, check out our interactive map:
Stay informed about the latest travel news, deals and updates with our daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on New Zealand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS