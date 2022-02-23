Last updated: 10:36 AM ET, Wed February 23 2022

Air Travel Traffic Rises To Highest Level in Three Months

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2022

Travelers at the airport
Travelers wait in the airport security line. (photo by Eric Bowman)

With the month of March sweeping in next week and spring break for millions of students and families looming, here’s a good omen.

Airline traffic had its busiest days during the President’s Day Weekend since Thanksgiving travel some three months ago.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Istanbul, Turkey

Here’s One Country’s Example of What the Return to...

PLAY planes in the snow.

Low-Cost Carrier PLAY Adding Winter Flights to US From Europe

Planes waiting to take off from airport.

Spring Break Airfare Prices Still Down From 2019, but Rising Soon

Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Why Independent Hotel and Resort Collections Are on the Rise

According to Transportation Security Administration data and multiple media outlets, including CNBC, nearly 8.4 million people went through security at U.S. airports from Friday, February 18, through Monday, February 21, an average of more than two million travelers a day.

By comparison’s sake, the 8.4 million travelers were double the number during the same time period in 2021 but down 7.5 percent from 2020 – roughly about three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down travel and tourism.

Still, it bodes well for the upcoming spring break travel period and on into summer travel. It was around this time in 2021 that the phenomenon of “pent-up demand” began to hit and millions of travelers went back to flying after being sidelined for the better part of a year.

While business travel has still lagged, aviation industry leaders are hopeful that the continued demand for leisure travel will rise as well as a resurgence of international travel. With COVID cases plummeting around the world, many countries like Australia and Israel and a good portion of Europe have reopened to fully vaccinated travelers and with fewer restrictions.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Kingston in Jamaica at sunset.

Frontier Airlines Announces New Flights Between Jamaica, Miami

Low-Cost Carrier PLAY Adding Winter Flights to US From Europe

Spring Break Airfare Prices Still Down From 2019, but Rising Soon

Dubai Airport is World’s Busiest for International Travel Again

Increased Fuel Prices Likely To Lead To Higher Summer Airfares

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS