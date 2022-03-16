Airline CEOs Say Travel Demand Soars Despite Higher Airfare
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 16, 2022
The volatile fluctuations in the price of oil could have an effect on the price of airline tickets going forward.
But at the moment, airline tickets are a hot commodity no matter what the cost.
In a press conference in London regarding their ongoing partnership, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss both said demand is robust.
"We really haven't seen any impact at all, in terms of reluctance to travel from U.S. travelers coming to Europe," Bastian said according to Reuters News Service. He also said he was not yet to the “point of nervousness" about rising oil prices.
Not only is he not nervous, Reuters reported Bastian said this was the strongest demand he has seen in his career due to pent-up demand and a willingness from consumers to pay a higher fare to fly – and for some, to fly for the first time in two years.
And it’s not just anecdotal evidence on Bastian’s part, as new data suggests flights are back to pre-pandemic levels.
But the fly in the ointment could be the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the up-and-down nature of the price of oil, which is converted into jet fuel, which is the second-biggest expense for airlines after employee compensation.
Scott Keyes, founder of the aviation site Scott’s Cheap Flights, noted that just a year ago oil was $60 a barrel. On some days right now, it’s double that.
For the moment, Keyes noted that flight prices are not jumping significantly yet since most airlines purchase fuel weeks, even months, in advance.
“If the current price spike is a blip, and comes back down in not too long, then it won’t have had a major impact,” Keyes said. “If the price of oil spikes and stays high for months, though, some portion of that will certainly be passed on to travelers in the form of higher ticket prices.”
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS