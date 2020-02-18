Airline Disciplines Employees After Picture With Porn Star Goes Viral
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 18, 2020
Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has issued a formal apology after pictures of employees with a scantily clad porn actress on a flight surfaced online.
According to the Morocco World News, an adult film star who boarded an unidentified Ram flight in October 2019 took seductive photos with two of the airline’s employees, which have since gone viral on social media.
As a result, RAM officials said the employees have been treated with the “utmost firmness” and would be prosecuted in court for the damage they caused to the carrier’s reputation.
Last week, the airline shared a press release explaining the situation to concerned travelers and denouncing the actions of employees for Morocco’s state-owned carrier. Officials said the employees exercised “irresponsible behavior.”
Press release: Royal Air Maroc denounces irresponsible behavior pic.twitter.com/2Pn4Yyj10R— Royal Air Maroc (@RAM_Maroc) February 13, 2020
“Following the distribution of photographs showing an indecent situation aboard one of our planes, Royal Air Maroc apologizes to its customers for these images which have menaced the reputation and values of the company,” a RAM spokesperson said in a statement.
The airline announced it had conducted a full investigation into the photos and found the incident was “isolated.” Officials went on to say they condemn the action of the employees, but acknowledged the “professionalism and selflessness” of its other flight crew members.
Wild antics from airline employees are nothing new, however. In 2018, a British Airways senior cabin crew member was suspended for earning extra money as a sex worker and porn star while employed by the company.
