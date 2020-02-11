Airline Encourages Passengers to Report Bad Behavior
Disruptive airline passengers.
They’ve been thrown off planes.
They’ve even been tased.
Now Southwest Airlines is becoming more proactive to cut down on the number of incidents inside the cabin.
As part of its pre-flight safety announcements, the carrier is telling passengers to report what it calls "unwelcome behavior" to the flight attendants on duty.
"We are here for your comfort and safety," said the flight attendant on the ground at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia. "Please report any unwelcome behavior to your flight attendant. Thank you for your attention."
"This change reflects Southwest's commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment at all times," Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish told CNN Travel, confirming the language had recently been added to the airline's pre-flight briefing.
He added that flight attendants "are an approachable, professional resource for reporting any unwelcome behaviors or conduct during a flight.”
Southwest's flight attendants have a protocol that includes re-seating a customer away from the person exhibiting the "unwelcome behavior," requesting that the offending customer stop whatever offensive behavior they're doing, notifying the captain and seeking law enforcement assistance upon landing.
According to CNN, FBI investigations into midair sexual assaults increased by 66 percent over a four-year period, from fiscal year 2014 to 2017. The bureau reported that it had opened 63 investigations into sexual assault on aircraft in 2017, compared with 57 in 2016, 40 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.
