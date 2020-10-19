Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Mon October 19 2020

Airline Passenger Caught Smuggling Gold in Rectum

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 19, 2020

GoAir Airbus A320 in India
PHOTO: GoAir Airbus A320 in India. (photo via joeravi/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

An airline passenger was arrested in India after being caught with more than two pounds of flattened gold hidden inside of his rectum last week.

According to The National, the unidentified GoAir passenger was traveling from Dubai and hoping to avoid the 18 percent tax on the precious metal upon arrival at Kerala's Kannur Airport on October 13.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials seized the gold, which was worth an estimated $60,000.

Officials also recovered more than three pounds of gold from another passenger on the same flight. However, it wasn't revealed how the passenger attempted to hide it.

Meanwhile, a third passenger was busted trying to illegally transport gold into India the very next day. In that incident, the Air Arabia passenger allegedly hid the gold in their underwear to avoid declaring it.

Oddly, last week's discoveries aren't the first of this kind as India has seen more than its fair share of would-be smugglers attempting to conceal gold in their backsides.

