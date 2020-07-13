Airline Passenger Subdued After Threatening to Kill Everyone Onboard
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 13, 2020
An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger threatened to kill everyone on board before being subdued by other travelers.
According to KOMONews.com, Alaska Airlines Flight 422 departed from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday en route to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the incident occurred.
Alaska Airlines plane forced to land in Seattle after passenger starts yelling “I will kill everybody” pic.twitter.com/YAyQYQpkTK— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 13, 2020
About 20 minutes into the journey, an unidentified male passenger became “extremely belligerent and physically aggressive during the ascent.” Video shared online shows the man walking down the aisle and saying, “I’m going to kill everybody on this plane. Die in the name of Jesus!”
Two fellow passengers—including an off-duty police officer—took action into their own hands and tackled the man and secured him while the flight crew called for an emergency landing back in Seattle.
When the aircraft landed back at Sea-Tac airport, Port of Seattle Police boarded the plane and took the man into custody. The passenger was booked into the King County Jail for harassment.
An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said the flight was canceled and all passengers were booked on the next available flight to Chicago.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS