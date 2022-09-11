Last updated: 01:12 PM ET, Sun September 11 2022

Airlines Abandoning Small Airports More Than Just a Trend

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 11, 2022

Aerial view of Oakland International Airpot in Oakland, CA
Oakland International Airport is just one facility that has see an airline abandon service. (photo courtesy Melpomenem / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

They say that it takes three times for something to happen to consider it a trend.

What about 20 times that?

The nation’s three largest domestic airlines – American, Delta, and United – have eliminated service at 59 smaller U.S. airlines since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, according to Business Insider.

That’s a figure that has become more than just a trend but rather a disturbing, regular occurrence. It’s been a perfect storm of pilot and staffing shortages vs. an overwhelming return of the flying public, a situation that has been building long before the pandemic – but exacerbated by the effects of the virus.

Most of the service cuts have been to airlines’ regional carriers, but nonetheless, they served a critical role in bringing passengers to larger hubs. According to Business Insider, Delta has exited 13 airports, American has left 14, and United no longer serves 32 facilities.

Business Insider broke it down among the three major carriers:

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Oakland, California

New Haven, Connecticut

Dubuque, Iowa

Sioux Falls, Iowa

Duluth, Minnesota

Meridian, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Joplin, Missouri

Islip, New York

Ithaca, New York

Stewart, New York

Toledo, Ohio

Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Cheyenne, Wyoming


DELTA AIR LINES

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Santa Barbara, California

Durango, Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado

Peoria, Illinois

Flint, Michigan

Lincoln, Nebraska

Manchester, New Hampshire

Stewart, New York

New Bern, North Carolina

Akron, Ohio

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsylvania


UNITED AIRLINES

Texarkana, Arkansas

Flagstaff, Arizona

Santa Rosa, California

Stockton, California

Alamosa, Colorado

Destin, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida

Twin Falls, Idaho

Evansville, Indiana

Paducah, Kentucky

Alexandria, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Lansing, Michigan

Rochester, Minnesota

Columbia, Missouri

Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

Kearney, Nebraska

Ogdensburg, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Pierre, South Dakota

Watertown, South Dakota

Abilene, Texas

College Station, Texas

Killeen, Texas

San Angelo, Texas

Shenandoah, Virginia

Everett, Washington

Clarksburg, West Virginia

Lewisburg, West Virginia

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Mosinee, Wisconsin

