Airlines Scaling Back On Some In-Flight Services Due to Coronavirus
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 26, 2020
A few airlines, including those already affected by the coronavirus outbreak, have begun scaling back on some in-flight services as a way to help fight the virus.
The Points Guy writes that Singapore Airlines – obviously based in Asia, where the coronavirus has been most dangerous after originating in China – recently sent its frequent fliers an email about such changes.
Singapore advised its customers that some in-flight amenities will be discontinued, such as hot towel service, after-takeoff drink service, removal of reading materials from seat-back pockets, and suspension of in-flight sales.
Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research, said that Chinese and Taiwanese carriers have taken similar precautionary steps based on government guidance, including removing pillows and blankets on some flights.
“They’re changing their cabin service procedures, so the passengers will notice this,” Harteveldt told The Points Guy.
But Harteveldt also remained optimistic that passengers wouldn’t pitch a fit given the circumstances.
“Passengers will accept (the reduction in services) because they’re being done in the interest of health and wellness,” he said.
As the virus, now known as covid-19, continues to expand globally, it remains to be seen if other airlines – including those based in the U.S. who offer international travel – adopt the same practice.
The aviation industry is quite often a copycat business, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some similar changes put into place.
“As adults, we have to be logical and rational when we experience these inconveniences,” Harteveldt told The Points Guy. “This isn’t cost-cutting, this isn’t random, this is in the best interest of public health.”
