Alaska Airlines Sponsors Initiative to Train More African-American Pilots
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 03, 2022
Alaska Airlines is starting an initiative to train more African-American pilots, a program that will hopefully lead to eventual employment with the carrier.
According to a story in Flying Magazine, the new True North Pilot Pathway Program will be implemented at two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore and Delaware State University.
“Often the barrier to students entering this in-demand, well-paying career is the expense of the flight training,” University of Maryland-Eastern Shore President Heidi M. Anderson said in a statement. “This partnership will ensure any student who comes to UMES and wants to be a pilot, will be able to pursue their course regardless of their financial situation.”
True North is Alaska Airlines’ development program for future pilots. The initiative for potential African-American pilots, designed by a group of current African-American pilots, will start with funding for four students, two at each school.
Alaska Airlines joins a growing list of carriers who recognize that a severe pilot shortage is coming – if it isn’t already here – due to a variety of factors, which started with a base of pilots who are aging out of the system and, now, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, United – the only major domestic carrier to own its own flight school – announced an ambitious new plan to recruit more pilots as it embarks on a plan to train 5,000 new pilots by 2030, at least half of them women and people of color.
Alaska is using the True North Program as its vehicle to meet the company’s goal of reaching a racially diverse staff of at least 30 percent over the next three years.
“Education and opportunity transform the lives of talented young people. I am excited Alaska will help bring brilliant minds and the next generation into aviation,” Constance von Muehlen, COO of Alaska Airlines, told Flying Magazine. “We look forward to meeting the future of our company through this program.”
Added Delaware State aviation program director Lt. Col. Michael Hales: “This partnership agreement between Del State and Alaska Airlines is an industry game changer. For the first time in recent history there is an opportunity for students to have their flight lab fees paid for beginning as early as their sophomore year.”
