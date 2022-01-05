Allegiant Air Places Large Boeing Order
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 05, 2022
In a big boost for airplane manufacturer Boeing Co., Allegiant Air today placed an order for 50 of the company’s 737 MAX jets, with an option for 50 more.
The heavily scrutinized MAX model has been back in the air for more than a year now without incident following two separate fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration and airline oversight agencies across the world grounded the plane for almost 20 months.
Ethiopian Airlines, which along with Lion Air were the two carriers that suffered the fatal crashes, said last month it felt more than comfortable in returning to use the 737 MAX immediately.
Allegiant selected two models – the 737-7 and 737-8-200 – in the 737 MAX family, which it said provides the budget carrier with the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane and high-dispatch reliability.
"Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception," Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate."
Allegiant said that in comparison to its current fleet, the new 737 models will reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20 percent.
Naturally, the news was uplifting for Boeing.
"We are thrilled that Allegiant has selected Boeing and the 737 MAX as they position themselves for future growth, improved efficiency and operational cost performance," Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal said. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the (Ultra Low-Cost Carrier) market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet."
