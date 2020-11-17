Last updated: 10:36 AM ET, Tue November 17 2020

Allegiant Announces New Routes, Celebratory Introductory Prices

Allegiant Air Airbus.
PHOTO: Allegiant Air Airbus. (photo via Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced the addition of 15 new nonstop routes, including nine routes to two new cities in California and Washington.

To celebrate the latest service, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on new routes for as low as $39.

New Routes
The airline is offering flights between John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, and key destinations in Boise, Grand Junction, Medford, Provo, Las Vegas, Missoula, Reno and Spokane.

As for service to and from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Allegiant’s new routes include Spokane, Orange County, Asheville and Flint. The carrier is also connecting Grand Rapids to Newark and Destin.

“We're excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021,” Allegiant vice president Drew Wells said. “We are continuing to expand Allegiant's network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion.”

The airline also announced new routes between St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Florida and Hector International Airport in North Dakota, as well as service between Houston and Mesa, Arizona.

To be eligible for the lowest introductory prices, flights must be purchased by November 18 for travel by May 24, 2021.

