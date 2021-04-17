American Again To Serve as Official Airline of Dream Flights
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 17, 2021
American Airlines has agreed to serve as the Official Airline of Dream Flights; it was announced on Friday.
It is the second straight year the airline has served in that capacity.
Dream Flights is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to locating and honoring World War II veterans with free Dream Flights in restored WWII-era biplanes during Operation September Freedom. Operation September Freedom begins Aug. 1, 2021, and runs through Sept. 30.
"This is a significant time in our country's history," Darryl Fisher, founder and president of Dream Flights, said in a statement. "Of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only an estimated 100,000 remain.”
Of those 100,000 veterans, the youngest is 92 years of age.
“Operation September Freedom may be our last opportunity to honor the brave men and women who served during World War II,” Fisher said. “We appreciate American Airlines' generous donation of AAdvantage miles and its ongoing support of our mission to give back to those who gave."
"American Airlines is tremendously privileged to support Dream Flights and their incredible mission to honor the men and women who have defended our nation," said Randy Stillinger, Manager of Military and Veterans Initiatives for American Airlines. "We are proud knowing that several of our team members volunteer their time and talent to provide an experience unlike any other for those who have earned these flights."
Dream Flights pilots, many of whom fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, will volunteer their time to fly WWII veterans in the country's largest fleet of restored Stearman bi-planes.
