American Airlines Adding 68 Nonstop Flights for College Football Season
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke May 13, 2022
American Airlines is making it easier for college football fans to cheer on their favorite schools in person this coming fall by adding almost 70 nonstop flights for some of the most popular games on the 2022 schedule.
American will fly one roundtrip flight between New York (LGA) and South Bend, Indiana (SBN) on Friday and Sunday before and after every University of Notre Dame home game on Saturdays in September, October and November and has plans for other nonstop flights around individual marquee matchups such as the Orange Blossom Classic pitting Florida A&M University versus Jackson State University on September 4.
American will operate two roundtrip flights between Miami (MIA) and Jackson, Mississippi (JAN) on September 1 and one roundtrip flight between MIA and JAN on September 2-3. On September 5, American will fly three roundtrip flights between MIA and JAN.
Other September service for fans includes one round-trip flight between Austin, Texas (AUS) and Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) on September 9 and 11 for the Alabama-Texas showdown on September 10, flights between Philadelphia (PHL) and Montgomery, Alabama (MGM) for the Penn State-Auburn game on September 17 and one roundtrip flight between Columbus, Ohio (CMH) and Madison, Wisconsin (MSN) for the Wisconsin-Ohio State clash on September 24.
In October, the airline will offer one roundtrip flight between Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) and Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR) on October 7 and 9 for the Tennessee-LSU game on October 8. The following weekend's schedule will include one roundtrip flight between BTR and Gainesville, Florida (GNV) taking place on October 14 and 16 for the LSU-Florida game on October 15. Finally, American will operate one roundtrip flight between Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) and CMH on October 21 and 23 for the Iowa-Ohio State matchup scheduled for October 22.
American will also add new service for a pair of big games taking place on November 5, including Clemson versus Notre Dame and Florida at Texas A&M. Additionally, the carrier announced plans to fly larger aircraft on two routes including flights between BHM and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) on October 8 and flights between BTR and DFW on November 5.
Tickets for the new flights will be available for sale on aa.com starting Tuesday, May 17.
"American is making it easier for college football fans to get from the gate to the gridiron this fall," Jason Reisinger, American’s Managing Director of Global Network Planning, said in a statement. "With new nonstop flights and more seats, were helping fans see the action in person. The American team is ready for game day with the youngest fleet of any U.S. network carrier and service that is second to none."
