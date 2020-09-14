American Airlines Adds Coronavirus Restrictions Tool for Destinations
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood September 14, 2020
American Airlines announced the launch of a new travel tool to help customers quickly see the current coronavirus travel guidelines for domestic and international destinations.
As part of American’s Clean Commitment, the new COVID-19 tool powered by Sherpa will allow travelers to access an extensive travel guide and search potential restrictions based on the customer’s destination.
More Americans Are Likely to Travel in the Next Six MonthsFeatures & Advice
Airlines for America President Says Industry Has Done...Airlines & Airports
Cancun Reopens All Beaches After Coronavirus-Related ClosuresDestination & Tourism
The tool will show up-to-date guideline information and travel requirements, such as face-covering guidelines, health documentation and quarantine rules. The feature will be available on AA.com or the airline’s mobile app.
American also offers several ways to assist customers in making their pre-travel experience easier, including optimizing the carrier’s mobile app to ensure a touchless experience before, during and after flying.
In addition, American requires that all passengers wear a face covering at all times and recommends using hand sanitizer throughout their journey, which is provided free of charge on every flight, in gate areas and Admirals Club lounges.
“American has expanded the frequency of cleaning in airport areas under its control, including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms,” the carrier said in a statement. “Customers on every flight receive sanitizing wipes or gel, and American has also limited food and beverage delivery on board aircraft to reduce touchpoints between flight attendants and customers.”
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS