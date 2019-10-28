American Airlines Announces New Service to New Zealand in 2020
American Airlines announced it would launch the only nonstop service from Los Angeles to New Zealand next October.
The flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Christchurch International Airport will operate three times a week from October 2020 through March 2021 on a Boeing 787-8. The plane will feature 20 Flagship Business seats and 28 Premium Economy seats.
The 13-hour flight will also offer a variety of entertainment options for travelers, with access to power at every seat, live television and hundreds of movies, music, games and TV shows. The seasonal service will resume earlier next year on October 7.
“The South Island sums up everything that our customers are looking for in New Zealand — adventure, culture and wildlife found nowhere else,” American Senior Vice President Vasu Raja said in a statement. “We want to make their lifelong dreams a reality and bring New Zealand’s beauty even closer as the gateway to the South Island where you can drive, hike, cruise and fly to a variety of classic New Zealand experiences.”
In addition, American announced it would be adding the only direct service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Auckland, New Zealand. The flights to Auckland Airport will be operated by Boeing 787-9 planes, with 30 Flagship Business seats and 21 Premium Economy seats.
New flights from Dallas to Auckland will enable new one-stop connections to New Zealand from more than 70 cities across the United States.
“The South Island is a must-see for any international visitor to New Zealand,” Tourism New Zealand CEO Stephen England-Hall said in a statement. “Thanks to the new nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Christchurch and Dallas-Fort Worth to Auckland, it’s is now easier than ever before to experience all that unique and welcoming New Zealand has to offer.”
