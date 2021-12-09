American Airlines Announces Summer Seasonal Schedule, New Destination
American Airlines announced it would begin serving a new destination and resume several popular seasonal routes as part of the carrier’s summer 2022 schedule.
Starting in June, travelers flying with American will be able to visit the Middle East with new service between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.
Located in the heart of the Middle East, the Doha airport offers travelers the chance to connect with other key destinations in the region. The city also offers a range of attractions, including museums, galleries, desert safari adventures and unique landscapes.
“We continue to creatively find ways to build a network that gets customers where they want to go when they are ready to travel,” American Vice President Brian Znotins said. “Adding Doha to our expansive global network and resuming a significant portion of our European routes provides our customers with more choices as they plan next year’s vacations.”
In addition to the new flights to Qatar, American strategically built a summer schedule that optimizes the use of the airline’s widebody fleet, focuses on the most popular destinations and maximizes connections with international partners.
All widebody aircraft assigned to short-haul routes in the Caribbean, Latin America and Mexico will be redeployed to popular transatlantic destinations next summer, including Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Venice, Italy.
American launched 37 long-haul international routes in 2021, including seven new routes, and the carrier is slated to resume service this spring from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Rome.
