American Airlines Asks Some Employees to Work for Free
Facing what could be an unprecedented summer travel season, American Airlines is asking some employees to take on extra shifts – for free.
The Dallas-based airline has reportedly asked for volunteers who are willing to work six-hour shifts for no pay. Presumably, these will be shifts that workers could easily shift to, such as answering phones.
Like other U.S. carriers emerging from the pandemic, American is grappling with bringing workers back.
According to a company memo obtained by the Dallas Morning News, American is asking Dallas-based employees to volunteer to work outside of normal hours without additional pay amid an uptick in travel demand while employees based out of its Fort Worth headquarters would work in scheduling, planning and communications and volunteer to take on six-hour shift.
“As we look forward to welcoming back more of our customers this summer, we know they’re counting on us to deliver a reliable operation and help them feel comfortable as they return after many months away from traveling,” a spokesperson for American Airlines told FOX Business in an email Tuesday. “That’s something our frontline teams are experts on as they regularly go above and beyond to take care of our customers. To ensure they have the support they need this summer and beyond, our corporate support teams will provide additional support at DFW.”
American Airlines in April said it would be bringing back all of its pilots to return to "flying status" by the end of the summer and continue hiring pilots this fall amid industry demand, the company said in a separate memo as FOX Business previously reported.
